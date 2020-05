WEARING MASKS NOW MANDATORY : MINISTER

Speaking to journalists at State House last night, Adv Machaya said: “Any person who will be found in any public place not wearing a face mask will be committing a crime and will be liable to pay a fine up to level 12 or to imprisonment to a period that does not exceed one year so it’s fairly serious. Members of the public should be aware that they need to have their masks on whenever they are in a public place so that they are not arrested for committing a crime.”