WE WILL REPATRIATE OUR CITIZENS : SB MOYO

SB: I am surprised on one side, but not surprised on the other hand. It was UK which influenced the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe. So naturally, the thinking is that when they get out of the EU, they would want to get out with their paperwork and that paperwork includes sanctions on Zimbabwe. On the other hand, we had been having a lot of bilateral relations and this has been in line with the assumption of office from the 24th of November 2017 when His Excellency President Mnangagwa made engagement and re-engagement the hallmark of his New Dispensation. And this positive interactive foreign policy has generated a multifaceted and palpable growth in Zimbabwe-Britain relations, which gives confidence that these bilateral relations are progressively moving towards normalisation, not towards retention of the illegal sanctions. So the evidence of the growing bilateral relations includes that at Britain’s request, Zimbabwe and Britain have just signed and ratified an interim East and Southern Africa trade agreement.