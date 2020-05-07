skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 7 May 2020
WATCH : CHAMISA EXPELS MWONZORA
Thursday, May 07, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
EU TO BLACKLIST ZIM
The European Commission is set to include Panama, the Bahamas, Mauritius and nine other countries to its list of States that pose a financi...
EX WARRIORS STAR : MY WIFE IS TRAPPED IN SA
AS THE coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to wreck havoc across the world by taking the high and mighty in its wake, nations and world gover...
HOMEGROWN SOLUTIONS ARE BEST, SAYS CHIWENGA
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said COVID-19 and lockdowns being implemented by most countries across the globe should be u...
TURN MDC HQ INTO A FLEA MARKET : ZANU PF
https://t.co/zvV7KQJfbu Harvest House A Conducive Vending Site- @TafadzwaMugwadi @matigary @rpkwafawarova @Jamwanda2 @ProfJNMoyo @...
LECTURERS SHOCK $25 000 A MONTH SALARIES
Lecturers from Government universities are earning average salaries of $25 000 a month beginning February this year and this has shocked m...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment