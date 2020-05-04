VENDORS SLAM LOCKDOWN EXTENSION





VENDORS Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VICET) director Samuel Wadzai yesterday slammed the government for failing to come up with a relief strategy for the informal sector when it relaxed lockdown measures.





“It is really saddening that we were left out despite the fact that we contribute more to the economy now than some of the sectors that have been allowed to reopen. We had hoped that government would consider allowing vendors to also open, but with stringent conditions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Control mechanisms should have been put in place because as it is now, despite the attempts to save lives, vendors will lose theirs to hunger as they have nothing to eat now,” Wadzai said.





Opposition MDC Alliance secretary for projects, livelihoods and entrepreneurship, Sesel Zvidzai, accused the government of showing bias against informal traders by announcing an “elitist” strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus.



