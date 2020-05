UNDERWEIGHT BREAD : 16 FIRMS IN TROUBLE

AT least 16 registered companies were caught short-changing consumers by selling underweight goods, mainly bread and meat but in two cases maize meal, in the first quarter of this year with seven cases having been referred for prosecution while the rest can escape with warnings or spot fines.

Random visits by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s Trade Measures Department inspectors, aimed at protecting consumers from corrupt traders or unchecked scales, have seen seven firms being prosecuted while nine others were served with contravention notices that attract fines or warnings.

Others were using scales that were not verified and authorised by the Trade Measures Board, in violation of the Trade Measures Act.

Such scales are the one that give false readings, skewed against the consumer.