UK RETURNEE STABBED AT QUARANTINE CENTRE

A RETURNEE from the United Kingdom escaped death by a whisker following a brutal attack by a fellow inmate at a quarantine facility where they were accommodated after recently arriving in the country, a court heard.
Garikai Tawanda was denied bail and remanded to May 29 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova charged with attempted murder.
He claimed that police officers had assaulted him during his arrest and complained of rib and back pains before requesting to be medically examined. Matova directed the State to investigate the claims.
According to State papers, on May 15 at Prince Edward quarantine centre, Tawanda approached Munashe Razawo, who was also an inmate and an altercation ensued between the two. The court heard Tawanda pulled out a scissors and stabbed Razawo several times on the belly and further punched him in the stomach. It was alleged that Razawo was rushed to hospital but his statement could not be recorded because he was in a critical condition. Daily News
0 comments:
Post a Comment