UK RETURNEE STABBED AT QUARANTINE CENTRE





A RETURNEE from the United Kingdom escaped death by a whisker following a brutal attack by a fellow inmate at a quarantine facility where they were accommodated after recently arriving in the country, a court heard.





Garikai Tawanda was denied bail and remanded to May 29 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova charged with attempted murder.





He claimed that police officers had assaulted him during his arrest and complained of rib and back pains before requesting to be medically examined. Matova directed the State to investigate the claims.



