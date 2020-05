UK RETURNEE STABBED AT QUARANTINE CENTRE

According to State papers, on May 15 at Prince Edward quarantine centre, Tawanda approached Munashe Razawo, who was also an inmate and an altercation ensued between the two. The court heard Tawanda pulled out a scissors and stabbed Razawo several times on the belly and further punched him in the stomach. It was alleged that Razawo was rushed to hospital but his statement could not be recorded because he was in a critical condition. Daily News