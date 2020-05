THIS HAS HALLMARKS OF STAGE MANAGED THEATRE, SAYS SK MOYO ON MDC TRIO

“While the relevant agencies of the State are fully seized with the matter and are already investigating all aspects of the allegations made by the three ladies in question — including the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised staging of a demonstration during the national lockdown, in deliberate violation of the SI 77 of 2020 it is most disconcerting to note some sections of the media and some within the diplomatic community appear to have already concluded that the Zimbabwean Government was responsible for the alleged abuse,” said Minister Moyo.