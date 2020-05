THEY SUCKED MY BOOBS

ONE of the three MDC Alliance officials, Cecilia Chimbiri, who was allegedly abducted on Wednesday, yesterday recounted the horrific sexual and physical abuse they endured at the hands of the kidnappers.

Chimbiri was one of the three opposition official who went missing on Wednesday after staging a flash protest in Warren Park high-density suburb, alongside Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe and Netsai Marova.

Badly assaulted, the three were later found at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura South on Thursday night.

They were taken to a private Harare clinic, where they narrated their ordeal to leader Nelson Chamisa and several other party officials.

Chimbiri said the abductors took turns to suck her breasts while shoving the barrel of a gun up her anal passage.

“They were taking turns to suck my boobs. They forced a gun into my anal passage. They forced us to drink urine.

They beat us under our feet, (and on) my back. They were also beating us with bare hands,” said a visibly shaken Chimbiri.