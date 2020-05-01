TEEN MAID SEXUALLY ASSAULTS EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER





A TEENAGE maid from Daylesford Suburb in Gweru has been arrested for allegedly indecently assaulting her employer’s seven-year-old daughter.





The 19-year-old accused who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared briefly yesterday before Gweru Magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha facing one count of aggravated indecent assault.





She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 13.





It is the State’s case that between April 18 and April 25 at a house in Mkoba 6 Suburb in Gweru, the accused allegedly removed the complainant’s underpants, mounted her and caressed her private parts without her consent.





The court heard that the complainant who is a Grade 2 pupil at a local school and the accused used to sleep in the same room and on the same bed.





On April 26, the court heard that the complainant felt pain from her private parts and told her mother.





The complainant’s mother, the court heard, reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of her maid. Appearing before the same court was Aison Moyo (18) facing one count of robbery.





Moyo was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 13.





The court heard that on March 28, Moyo, a gold panner, was in the company of fellow panners Menzi Moyo and Elfas Kombayi who are still at large when they allegedly proceeded to Mlangeni Bar in Lower Gweru around 11PM.





Moyo and his friends saw the complainant who was drinking beer. They allegedly dragged him out of the bar and ganged up on him and punched him repeatedly.





Moyo allegedly searched the complainant’s pockets and took $500 from him. They then allegedly shoved him back into the bar before disappearing into the night.



