SPURNED MAN RAPES TEEN





A 22-YEAR-OLD Dete man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who turned down his love proposal.





The man allegedly pestered the girl asking her to marry him and after his advances were denied several times, he raped her on Sunday last week.





He was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje who remanded him in custody to Thursday.





Prosecuting, Mr John Chisango Mutyakaviri said the man assaulted the girl before raping her once in a bush.

“On 26 April, the accused proceeded to a homestead where the complainant was staying and asked her to accompany him to his home as she was meant to be his wife. The girl refused and the accused pestered her insisting she was his wife. The girl was staying with some neighbours in the same village.





“A woman (name withheld to protect the girl’s identity) who was present at the homestead suggested that they proceed to the complainant’s mother who would help them resolve the matter,” he said.





The accused, the girl and the woman set off to the girl’s parents’ homestead and along the way, the man suddenly pounced on the girl and pushed her down while grabbing a t-shirt she was wearing.





The court was told that the girl managed to free herself and escaped half-naked leaving the man holding the t-shirt.





He allegedly chased after the girl and caught up with her.





“He assaulted the complainant with open hands and also used some sandals that he was wearing to assault her all over the body,” said Mr Mutyakaviri.



