SOLDIER CAUGHT PANTS DOWN AS HE TRIES TO RAPE WOMAN





A SOLDIER was allegedly caught pants down trying to rape a woman in a tuckshop at Domboshava Training Centre during the national coronavirus lockdown, a court heard yesterday.





Maxwell Munyikwa appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with attempted rape and was granted $500 bail with conditions not to interfere with witnesses, continue residing at his present address and report every Friday at Chinamora Police Station. The matter was remanded to August 4.





The complainant is a 31-year-old woman working in a tuckshop at Domboshava Training Centre. On April 27 around 7pm, Munyikwa went to the tuckshop and bought a drink before asking for permission to charge his phone for a few minutes so that he could process payment.





The court heard Munyikwa was allowed to charge his phone and after making the payment he was asked to leave the tuckshop since it was time to close.





It was alleged that when the woman turned to get her cash and cellphone, Munyikwa closed the door and grabbed her by the neck. He allegedly pushed the woman to the wall demanding a hug, but the woman resisted and wrestled with Munyikwa. She was overpowered.





Munyikwa allegedly pushed the complainant to the floor and unbuttoned her trousers. The woman screamed for help, alerting her uncle who rushed to the tuckshop.





He found Munyikwa on top of his niece and tried to apprehend him, but he fled from the scene. Munyikwa left his khaki trousers, belt, cellphone and Zimbabwe National Army leave pass.





The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest. Meanwhile, a 68-year-old man, Martin Matsika, appeared before the same court facing rape charges involving a 12-year-old girl.





Matsika was remanded in custody to June 9.





It was alleged that Matsika was a member of the girl’s mother’s pyramid club and sometime in December 2017 he went to her home to leave his money. He allegedly found the girl alone and forced himself on her.





The girl did not report the matter until May 10 this year when she messed herself prompting the mother to confront her.



