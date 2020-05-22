SEPARATE QUARANTINE FOR RETURNING CRIMINALS





GOVERNMENT is working on modalities to ensure a blended e-learning system that benefits all learners countrywide, with alternative quarantine centres being identified to pave way for the reopening of educational institutions.





Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this while briefing journalists on the 16th Cabinet meeting decision matrix in Harare last night.





She said Cabinet resolved that facilities be identified to separately quarantine ex-convicts and violent persons.





“Cabinet further agreed that orders for the procurement of critical hospital equipment for the refurbished major health facilities be urgently placed with suppliers,” she said.





Cabinet noted with satisfaction the progress in mass testing evidenced by the increase in the number of Covid-19 tests to 31 589 as at May 17 up from the 23 096 as at May 10.





The country has to date registered 51 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 18 recoveries and four deaths.





The recent cases have largely been imported mainly from the UK and South Africa.





Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had worked out a new schedule for nurses’ duty. “The new arrangement will minimise the period of continuous exposure to Covid-19 and at the same time ensuring continuity of service. The arrangement will see the introduction of three shifts as follows: 7am-1pm; 1pm-7pm; and 7pm-7am,” she said.





Under this arrangement, nurses will report for duty every week for three days followed by four days off. However, working arrangements for other health staff revert to normal.



