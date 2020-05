RETURNEE DIES AT GWERU QUARANTINE

“I can confirm that a woman who returned from South Africa and was staying at Mkoba Teacher’s College quarantine centre in Gweru died today (yesterday). The woman returned from South Africa together with her husband. Her medical history show that she had not been feeling well for some time. She is said to have been ill for a long time. However, we are investigating the case to see if it is related to Covid-19. Indications also show that she might have succumbed to other ailments.