RETURNEE DIES AT GWERU QUARANTINE





A returning Zimbabwean woman, who arrived from South Africa on Sunday died yesterday while in quarantine at Mkoba Teachers College in Gweru.





The woman (name withheld) returned with her husband on Sunday afternoon and was part of the 89 returning citizens who arrived from mostly South Africa and Botswana. It is understood that the woman left South Africa unwell and her condition deteriorated along the way and was immediately attended to by medical practitioners on her arrival in Gweru who went on to take specimen for testing.





Midlands Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Reginald Mhene confirmed the woman’s death. Dr Mhene however said the cause of the woman’s death was unknown and a medical team is carrying out investigations to establish the cause.





“I can confirm that a woman who returned from South Africa and was staying at Mkoba Teacher’s College quarantine centre in Gweru died today (yesterday). The woman returned from South Africa together with her husband. Her medical history show that she had not been feeling well for some time. She is said to have been ill for a long time. However, we are investigating the case to see if it is related to Covid-19. Indications also show that she might have succumbed to other ailments.





“We will furnish you with more details once we ascertain the cause of her death,” he said. Dr Mhene said the woman was attended by medical practitioners on arrival but her condition deteriorated yesterday leading to her death. He said the rapid response team has taken specimen for testing to determine if the death was Covid-19 related.



