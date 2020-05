RAMAPHOSA WELCOMES LOCKDOWN COURT CHALLENGES

Ramaphosa said he could not stand in the way of anyone, even as president, as it was their constitutional right to approach the courts whenever they were dissatisfied with the government’s decisions. He said that was one way of holding the government accountable. “While we would prefer to avoid the need for any legal action against government, we should accept that citizens who are unhappy with whatever action that government has decided on implementing have a right to approach our courts for any form of relief they seek. This is a normal tenet of a constitutional democracy and a perfectly acceptable practice in a country founded on the rule of law,” Ramaphosa said.