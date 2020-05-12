PYRAMID SCHEME CRUMBLES IN HARARE





THE quest for quick buck backfired for some people in Harare who lost large sums of money after being made to join pyramid schemes they were made to believe yielded 100 percent profit overnight.





The suspected conmen are brothers, Romeo (25) and Tinashe (29) Samhungu.





The pair allegedly devised a plan to swindle people using the pyramid scheme and promised investors very lucrative returns over very short periods of time, and for very little or no effort on the part of the investor.



