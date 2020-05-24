PREGNANT RETURNEE TESTS POSITIVE, TO GIVE BIRTH IN GWERU





A pregnant woman who is among Zimbabwean returnees quarantined in Midlands and has tested positive to coronavirus (Covid-19) is set to deliver at Gweru Provincial Hospital this week.





This will be the first such case the country will handle. Gweru Provincial Hospital medical superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed that the woman who came from Botswana would deliver at the hospital this week.





Dr Mashingaidze said the hospital was prepared to deal with the case and the woman whose age could not be ascertained is expected to deliver safely.





“We are aware that we will get a patient who is pregnant and also tested positive to Covid-19. As a hospital we are ready to handle the case and she will deliver here.





“Our midwifery team is preparing for her to come and deliver in a manner that is safe for her and the unborn child,” he said.



