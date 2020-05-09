PAY CUTS FOR ZIM FOOTIE STARS IN SA





FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and striker Tendai Ndoro have been hit with salary cuts of up to R20 000 a month in South Africa.





The two players are in the books of Highlands Park, who have indicated that they are feeling the economic strain caused by suspension of the league games due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





According to South African media reports, Ndoro, who last month said he would voluntarily donate his salary to help in the fight against Covid-19, is among the club’s top earners.





“I don’t mind if Highlands Park can go four months without paying my salary, as long as they use that money to help in the fight against Covid19. Stay home, save lives,” wrote Ndoro on Twitter.





Highlands Park join the likes of AmaZulu, Cape Town City, Cape Umoya United and TS Galaxy in indicating that cutting salaries was the only way they can remain viable.





AmaZulu are home to the Warriors’ pair of defensive midfielder Butholezwe Ncube and winger Talent Chawapiwa.





Cape Town City issued a letter to players and staff announcing salary cuts of between 30 percent and 100 percent.





Highlands Park are said to have initiated their salary cuts according to team performance, with regular starters losing a small percentage, while those that make cameo roles like Ndoro have been hard hit.





There are also reports that Highlands Park are considering not renewing the former Chicken Inn hitman’s contract as Ndoro has failed to command a regular starting place.





Ndoro has managed 14 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring only two goals and making one assist.



