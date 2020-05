PATIENTS STRANDED AS ISOLATION CENTRE IS CLOSED

“For the first 12 cases, a total of 668 contacts were followed up, of which 610 (91 percent) have completed the 21-day follow-up period. The Gene Xpert platform is being capacitated. At least 1 234 specimens have been sent to the laboratory for real time-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and 1 166 (95 percent) processed and only 68 results were pending.