NUST STUDENT STEALS US$6K FROM CIMAS





A MOBILE banking transaction alert message gave away a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student who had allegedly stolen more than US$6 000 from Cimas Medical Aid Society which holds an account with BancABC where he is on attachment.





Irvine Chikoto (22) a Banking and Investment student allegedly used the money to buy laptops, mobile phones and software online among other items.





The court heard that Chikoto was attached to the bank’s head-office in the corporate banking department where his duties involved solving client queries and sending account statements to clients.



