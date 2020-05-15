N'ANGA RAPES TEEN CLIENT





AN inyanga from Insuza, Matabeleland North Province, has been arrested after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old client, claiming to be cleansing her of evil spirits.





The traditional healer, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim as they are of the same village, is alleged to have told the teenager that she was troubled spiritually and that she had to be given herbs and also had to be intimate with him, to be fully healed.





He allegedly lured her into his hut where he raped her and said she would be healed, only if she kept the sex attack a secret. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.





“We are investigating a matter where an 18-year-old woman was raped by an inyanga whom she had visited to consult. She was taken into a hut where she was raped. The matter came to light when she confided in a friend about the ordeal, who advised her that she must report the matter to the police. They then proceeded to a police station where a rape report was filed,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





Asst Comm Nyathi warned traditional healers who take advantage of helpless women who approach them for help, saying they would be arrested.





“We warn traditional healers that they must not take advantage of their positions to commit crimes and violate those who approach them with faith and trust in the services they offer.





“We also warn women that they must never be too trusting of strangers, even people that they know. Where possible they must visit these traditional healers in the company of people that they trust. It is always better to be with a friend, for privacy one may consult alone but have someone close in case something goes wrong.



