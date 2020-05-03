MUSICIAN DEFENDS PROPHETS OVER CORONAVIRUS





Mutare-based musician Brian Samaita has come in defence of religious “prophets” who have not been able to invoke their self-proclaimed powers to deal with the novel coronavirus.





The musician, who is popularly known as “son” to South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd “Major 1” Bushiri, says prophets were ambasadors of heaven.





“Prophets do not follow what people say or think, but they act according to the instruction from the realm of the spirit, just like ambasadors of other countries, who are here in Zimbabwe. They are here to serve their countries’ interests not their own. So their hands are tied to certain rules and regulations,” he said.





“God will allow some things to happen for a reason with or without telling his prophets. There are some things that prophets are told not to utter in the public, while there are others they need to share with their followers.





“For the record, prophets do not heal, but it is the power of the Almighty vested into these men of God. That is why you hear them say ‘In Jesus’ name be healed’.”





Samaita, who is now a born-again Christian, said if it is God, who has allowed the Covid-19 outbreak, then prophets are not in a position to stop it.





“If God allowed this pandemic to happen, then prophets’ hands are tied until such a time when God’s mission is fulfilled,” he said.





“This blame game on prophets and other men of God is baseless.





“I will give you an example of Noah. He was told to build an ark because there was going to be a flood. The same God had powers to stop that flood, but why did he allow it to happen?





“If he had power to tell Moses to open a way in the sea using a stick, he could have easily stopped the flood. There were prophets, but no one blamed them because they knew that God had allowed that to happen.”





The musician thanked men of God who are doing charity work to support the vulnerable families during the Covid-19 outbreak.





Nigerian pastor, Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, came under criticism after his Covid-19 “prophecy” turned out to be false. Standard



