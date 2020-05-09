MUKOROKOZA KILLS COLLEAGUE OVER US$20





AN artisanal miner at Gasela homestead in Hope Fountain allegedly fatally axed a colleague following a dispute over money.





This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja on Wednesday when Samson Ncube (29) appeared in his court charged with murder. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 20.





The court was told that Andrea Moyo (36), now deceased, and Ncube were employed at Central Sourdale Mine, Douglasdale in Bulawayo.





It is alleged that sometime in April this year, the two had a misunderstanding over sharing money, resulting in a fist-fight.





On May 3, Ncube and Andrea were in the company of five workmates and went to Siphilazima shops to convert US$20 into local currency so that they could share.

Andrea and Future Moyo later returned to the mining site and retired. Ncube and the four co-workers followed the duo to the mining site.





Ncube axed Andrea once on the head, killing him instantly. Future, who was sharing the cabin with the deceased reported the matter to the police, leading to Ncube’s arrest.



