MUDZURI SLAMS GREEDY MDC BIGWIGS





FORMER MDC Alliance secretary for local government Elias Mudzuri has belted the party’s warring leaders for allegedly failing their supporters with the manner they are handling the opposition outfit’s succession dispute.





This comes as interim MDC president Thokozani Khupe has announced July 31 as the date for the extra-ordinary congress to choose the successor to the MDC’s late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai as recently ordered by the Supreme Court after it annulled Nelson Chamisa’s leadership.





The court also ruled that the MDC should revert to its 2014 structures in a development triggered by a vicious fight between Khupe and Chamisa with the latter insisting that the ruling does not have anything to do with the MDC Alliance which he argues is a different political outfit form the MDC-T.





With both Chamisa and Khupe’s camps trading accusations and counter-accusations despite efforts to have them working together, Mudzuri told the Daily News yesterday that he was worried that the future of opposition politics in the country was hanging in the balance.





“The party is on a path to destruction as long as people do not sit together to find a solution that will bring about one acceptable leader.





It doesn’t matter how much a team dribbles past its opponents when at the end of the day it does not score. In our case, nobody will emerge the winner out of it.





“We are all losers because we have not solved anything. There is no winner in a losing team. It must be noted that none of us has not done something wrong along the way, so we must stop being greedy.





“My wish is for us to find a way around this thing after looking the beast that the court ruling is, in the eye. I am not interested in the ongoing fights and I feel we are a huge disappointment to Zimbabweans because we have betrayed them in a big way.” Mudzuri said.





Mudzuri’s lamentations also come at a time the Khupe camp has wielded the axe on four MDC Alliance MPs by recalling them from Parliament.





The quartet are Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga) who was also the opposition party’s chief whip, Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representative Bulawayo Province) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).





The legislators were elected under the MDC Alliance, which the court ruled is a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections as opposed to a single outfit as argued by the Chamisa camp.





The former Harare mayor described the war of words among leaders of both camps a disturbing.





“This is not about saying so and so must be fired or recalled. That is why I have scoffed at (Job) Sikhala’s announcement that he has fired me form the party. What wrong have I done? I am an elder in the party and have never walked out like they did at one point,” Mudzuri said.





Last week, Sikhala, the deputy national chairperson of the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, announced that the party had fired Mudzuri along with national executive members Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora who the court reinstated as national chairperson and secretary-general respectively. Daily News







