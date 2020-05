MDC CONSTITUTION WAS VIOLATED : LOVEMORE MOYO

Incidentally, that Supreme Court judgment legally speaking nullified my resignation as I submitted my letter to an illegitimate party structure, which was eventually declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court judgment. Ordinarily, when you speak of the national chairperson of the MDC in 2014, it was myself, deputised by Morgen Komichi. That is an inescapable fact. However, I opted not to go back to reclaim my chairmanship on a matter of principle and conscience, simple because the things that I cited in my resignation letter are still very much alive in the MDC.