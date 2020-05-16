MDC CALLS FOR UN PROBE





The MDC-Alliance demands an independent inquiry to investigate human rights abuses, torture and inhuman degrading treatment of female youth leaders





The MDC-Alliance takes note with concern the reluctance, incapacity and unwillingness of the Mnangagwa regime to open a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances leading to the arbitrary arrest, criminal detention, torture and sexual assault of Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.





Given the human rights abuse track record of the Mnangagwa regime, the regime is conflicted, incapacitated and lacks political will to act to bring to a complete stop these crimes against humanity.





The MDC-Alliance demands that a prompt, thorough, impartial and effective investigation into this criminal act be launched by the United Nations.





We also call on fellow Zimbabweans, local and international civil society and regional and international bodies to support this urgent demand which must result in justice for the three and which must also stem the tide of criminal activities by state security apparatus.





The abduction and torture of three young women including a parliamentarian are serious local and international crimes which are in violation of the Convention of Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, Convention Against Torture, and the Maputo Protocol and should have jolted into action any serious government concerned about the welfare of its citizens but in this case there has not been any action from the Mnangagwa regime serve for a vague, insipid and lethargic statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana.





Zimbabwe has a long history of abductions, inhuman and degrading treatment and torture of citizens in the same pattern and nature as happened in this case. In 2019 alone, the MDC Alliance recorded a total of 49 cases of abduction and torture.





Furthermore, past investigations have not brought justice to the victims. Mnangagwa has demonstrated incapacity, lack of interest and political will; he is conflicted as he is implicated as the chief sponsor of these heinous crimes. He is not in a position to launch an investigation that brings confidence, justice and accountability. Hence our call for a prompt inquiry into this case.





The deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe is worsened by the fact that it is happening in an already fragile political situation stemming from Mr Mnangagwa’s illegitimacy born out of the disputed and unresolved electoral outcome of 2018.





While efforts are made to improve the human rights situation, equal effort must be put towards resolving the political crisis. Zimbabweans are urged to peacefully stand up for their rights and dignity.





MDC Secretary for Public Service and Social Welfare



