MASK WEARING JOGGER'S LUNG COLLAPSES





A Chinese man's left lung has collapsed after he jogged for two and a half miles while wearing a face mask.





The 26-year-old resident, known by his alias Zhang Ping, was rushed to the Wuhan Central Hospital on May 7 after he became breathless and started suffering severe chest pain.





The doctors found that Mr Zhang's left lung was punctured and shrunk by 90 per cent. They believed the condition was caused by the high pressure in the man's organ due to the fact that he carried out intense exercising while wearing a mask.





The jogger is now in stable condition after undergoing an operation, the hospital said in a social media post on Monday.





Mr Zhang started running about two weeks ago in the hope of improving his fitness after his hometown had been under a lockdown for more than two months, according to the Wuhan Central Hospital.





He initially jogged for three kilometres (1.86 miles) per day but increased the running distance to six kilometres (3.73 miles) after a week. On Thursday evening, Mr Zhang started feeling breathless and slight chest pain just after he ran for 2.5 miles.





He carried on jogging for a bit longer before eventually giving up and walking home. Mr Zhang's family later rushed him to the hospital after the resident felt the pain exacerbating.

The doctors found Mr Zhang's left lung, which shrunk by 90 per cent, had collapsed and even edged his heart towards the right side of his chest.





The hospital said that the resident could have been in 'life-threatening danger if he was brought in a bit later'.



