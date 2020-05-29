MANYUCHI : THE FARMER





CHARLES Manyuchi is as good a sportsperson as he is a businessman.





He spent most of his childhood preparing for life as a boxer and has dedicated the final phase of his career to prepare for life after the sport.





One is greeted by a healthy herd of varying cattle breeds upon entering the farm he is renting in Chivhu.





Thousands of Boer goats, a thriving chicken project, a castor bean crop on 10 hectares is under harvest by five farm workers he has employed for the past two years.





He no longer has weight issues, too. “I have invested the better part of what I have earned as a boxer, in the past decade, to prepare for my future,” Manyuchi said.





“In the past two years, I have mostly been concentrating on animal rearing. I started off with a few herd of cattle.





“I then ventured into goats and chicken. The business has grown in leaps and bounds in the past two years. I first started by renting a 35-hectare piece, now I have added another 35 hectares but the farms are separated by 15 kilometres.”





The World Boxing Federation middleweight champion said his poor background made him invest in his post-retirement life.





“You know as celebrities we live fast lives. But, one thing for certain is that life is fake,’’ he said.





“When we are at the peak of our careers, we drive very expensive cars, stay in hotels and rent flashy apartments in the leafy suburbs.





“We are the envy of many and, to some, we would be an inspiration. But, it is the same people who used to envy your lifestyles who will be the first to mock you when you fall on hard times.





“I have decided to live a real life. I am not going to live that fake life. I don’t drive flashy vehicles although I am still in a position to afford them as I am earning from my sport.





“I have rather decided to build myself shelter. I have houses in Chivhu and Harare but I have decided to stay here where I can easily monitor my farming enterprise.’’





Manyuchi was set to defend his WBF crown against Ugandan Mohamed Sebyala on April 4 in Harare.





The bout was put on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic. He was, however, reassured by the WBF he won’t lose his belt.





He has had weight issues in the past but the farm load seems to be doing the trick for the 30-year-old.



