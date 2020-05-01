MAN RAPES UNCLE'S WIFE





A 29-YEAR-OLD Binga man suspected to be mentally challenged allegedly raped his uncle’s wife after she refused to give him water to drink.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the alleged rape and said the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, was arrested.





She said the complainant aged 52, was at home having supper with her husband’s second wife when the accused arrived and asked for water.





The accused stayed at his parents’ homestead next to the complainant’s place of residence in Manjolo Village under Chief Binga.





“We received a report of rape where a man believed to be mentally disturbed arrived home at around 8PM on 25 April and asked for some water to drink. The complainant was at home in the company of her husband’s second wife as they were having supper. They told the accused that there was no water,” said Chief Insp Makonese.





The accused allegedly became angry and shouted at the top of his voice. The two women got terrified and ran in different directions, leaving their food.





“The accused person chased after the complainant and caught up with her. He allegedly tripped her and raped her once,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Chronicle was told that the complainant screamed for help and drew the attention of the accused’s father who found his son raping the woman.





The accused fled from the scene when he saw his father approaching.



