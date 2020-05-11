MAN CRUSHED BY HAMMER MILL





A MAZOWE miner was crushed to death by a hammer mill at Phirip Mine in Mazowe last week, police have said.





Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the tragedy.





Luke Mugiya (19) was operating a hammer mill when he was approached by Steven Tubuso and his brother with their gold ore.





Steven reportedly entered the mill to separate the ore from the dump.





He allegedly instructed Mugiya to press a separating button, but Mugiya pressed the wrong button and crushed him in the process.