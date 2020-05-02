MAN BURNS DAUGHTER'S HANDS OVER SADZA





A Chiredzi man has been arrested by the Police after he allegedly forced his daughter (5)’s hands on a hot stove for eating sadza left for him the previous evening.





The incident happened as there are increasing complaints throughout the country that food is running out in many households because of the prolonged lockdown.





After burning the child’s hands, the father allegedly tied them together at the back. He also accused his daughter of getting food from neighbours’ houses. The Mirror understands that the man (name supplied) was picked up by Police this afternoon after dodging arrest most of the morning.





Chiredzi Ward 5 councillor, Blessings Mazinyani confirmed the incident. He said that the case happened in the Magwaza area and the girl was left with serious injuries. He said he found the child with her hands tied together at the back and added that the girl has since been put under the custody of Childline.





Mazinyani encouraged parents facing problems with food to approach the relevant authorities.





“When I went to the place I found the child with her hands tied at the back with a rope. The father who is a tout allegedly assaulted his daughter for eating sadza left for him the previous evening. I encourage parents to approach authorities for assistance if they face challenges with food,” said Mazinyani.



