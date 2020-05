MAN BURNS DAUGHTER'S HANDS OVER SADZA

A Chiredzi man has been arrested by the Police after he allegedly forced his daughter (5)’s hands on a hot stove for eating sadza left for him the previous evening.

The incident happened as there are increasing complaints throughout the country that food is running out in many households because of the prolonged lockdown.

After burning the child’s hands, the father allegedly tied them together at the back. He also accused his daughter of getting food from neighbours’ houses.

The Mirror understands that the man (name supplied) was picked up by Police this afternoon after dodging arrest most of the morning.