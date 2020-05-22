LOCKDOWN : VAPOSITORI FLEE FROM COSP





More than 30 members of Johanne Masowe fled in all directions at Shamrock in Mtapa in Gweru this morning when Police arrived after a tip off that the congregation was gathered in violation of lockdown social distance rules.





Four leaders of the church who could not outpace the cops were apprehended.





Efforts to get a comment from Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko were fruitless as he referred all questions to the provincial Covid 19 task force chairperson Minister Larry Mavhima.





"Please contact the task force chairperson for comments," said Goko. However, according to a reliable sources the arrested are Mdudusi Dune (32), Onus Mhlanga (53), James Sibanda (26) and Shepherd Dube (32).



