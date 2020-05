LOCKDOWN : NIGHT TIME VENDING RETURNS

This is made worse because of the required social distancing. Conventional buses can carry just three passengers in each row of seats, instead of the normal five, and are banned from carrying standing passengers. Effectively, they travel with about half the passengers they moved before the lockdown. Kombis under the Zupco franchise are limited to two passengers in each row of seats, instead of the four they used to pack in, with just one in the front. With one seat taken by the conductor this leaves them with eight paying passengers. Herald