LOCKDOWN : MORE PEOPLE, CARS ON THE ROADS





Following the relaxation of the lockdown guidelines by President Mnangagwa last Friday there was an increase in human and vehicular traffic in Harare as a number of business entities re-opened their operations.





President Mnangagwa last week extended the lock down by a further 14-days but allowed industry and commerce to resume operations while complying with set health guidelines to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.





Some of the guidelines include tests for the coronavirus for employees returning to work, wearing of face masks by all people in public spaces and maintenance of social distance.



