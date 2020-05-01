LOCKDOWN :MAN DIES AFTER KACHASU BINGE





A 61-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man, who last week allegedly defied the lockdown to go on a kachasu-drinking binge, died after consuming too much of the illicit brew.





Peter Chiweshe of Kadzura village under Chief Dotito was found dead on Friday after coming from a beer binge.





Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.





“I can confirm a sudden death case in Mount Darwin in which a senior citizen was intoxicated by kachasu and died,” Mundembe said.





A witness, Luke Kahupende (64) told NewsDay that Chiweshe had gone for a beer drink with his friend in the neighbouring village.





“We were drinking kachasu in the neighbouring village. After too much of the beer, I escorted my friend home and he slept in the lounge since he failed to go to his bedroom. His wife discovered his corpse in the morning,” Kahupende said.



