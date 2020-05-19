LOCKDOWN : HUMAN TRAFFICKER EXPOSED

Fisher

IN a suspected case of domestic violence, a woman disclosed allegedly disclosed illicit deals carried out by her husband that involved faking signatures and facilitating people out of the country.





Fisher Chiyanike, 51, of Hatfield’s illicit deals came to light after he accused his wife Bianca Chiyanike, 35, of bedding another man.





Fisher, president of Zimbabwe United Nations Association (ZUNA) housed in Milton Park which was closed following a sex scandal involving him and students sometime in 2018, admitted his wrong-doing, saying Bianca is up to defend her shenanigans.





“To be honest with you my wife is up to destroy me because I discovered that she is dating a 27 year old man by the name Ngoni,” said Chiyanike.





“We had a misunderstanding and that forced me to leave the house hurriedly and I only collected my suits leaving these documents she is now using to destroy my life.





“I failed to collect all the documents because I was confused and furious about her shenanigans but the truth about the Dzivaresekwa business stand is that Government allocated it to us.





“I never faked the signatures of Government officials, the documents are authentic and as for Innocent Dube, I cannot remember him,” said Chiyanike.





Documents showed signatures signed on another paper and glued to a document of the Zimbabwe Republic Police letterhead with a stamp dated 10 October 2012.





The letter show names of senior police officers based at Harare Central Police Station.

Another document show name of the secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing which Chiyanike claims is authentic but the letterhead attached to it raising questions on its authenticity.





Bianca

Bianca told H-Metro that Chiyanike concocted a plan to solicit $299 000 from the alleged lover following the closure of trips outside the country that made part of their wealth.





“My husband of three children’s craving for getting quick money has forced him to look for ways to get money following the closure of his offices where he used to abuse students,” said Bianca.





“He used to fake signatures on documents he facilitated people to leave the country and I have proof to this,” said Bianca showing documents of one Innocent Dube believed to be now based in United States of America.





Police Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho could not be reached for comment.



