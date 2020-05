LOCKDOWN HITS ZIMBAS IN SA HARD

South Africa’s lockdown has hit migrant Zimbabwean workers in both the informal and formal sectors, with over 6 000 now seeking food aid from organisations and their embassy.



While the South African government has special packages to help its own citizens who have lost their incomes through the lockdown, many migrant workers do not qualify because they do not have the necessary immigration status.

The Zimbabwe Government through its embassy in Pretoria is battling to help its nationals.

So far, over 1 200 people have been repatriated via Beitbridge Border Post after the embassy managed to arrange buses and negotiated with the South African authorities for the necessary travel permits to move during the lockdown.

Others are still registering with the embassy for various needs.