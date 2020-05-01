LOCKDOWN EXTENDED IN ZIMBABWE

President Mnangagwa has announced that the Covid-19 induced lockdown has been extended by a further two weeks although it has been downgraded to Level Two.





HIGHLIGHTS:





1. $18 billion economic rescue and stimulus package.

2. Industry to open upon fulfilling health requirements.

3. All gathering – churches, gyms remain closed.

4. Industry to open between 8am to 3pm.

5. Public buses to be the only mode of transport.

6. People to wear masks outside their homes.

7. Quarantine protocols for returnees to continue.

8. Vulnerable groups to get assistance.

9. Stimulus package of $3 billion for Manufacturing, $6 billion for Agriculture, $1 billion for Healthcare.

10. Income tax break for healthcare workers and health institutions for at least six months.



