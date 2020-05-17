LOCKDOWN : CHURCHES HOLDING SERVICES AT NIGHT





CHURCHES are allegedly holding gatherings at night in defiance of a Government directive to avoid public gatherings during the national lockdown period.





This was revealed by Zimbabwe Council of Churches secretary-general Reverend Kenneth Mtata during the handover of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to clinics and mission hospitals in Midlands last week. He said churches must comply with the Government directive on measures to control the coronavirus and avoid holding church services clandestinely and increasing the possibility of transmission of the diseases.





Rev Mtata’s comments come against the background of reports that some churches were holding services in their backyards while some were holding night services which was in breach of the lock-down regulations. The country, as of Friday, had recorded 42 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. Rev Mtata said churches should support the Government in its efforts to combat Covid-19 which has become a global pandemic.





“We would want to urge all churches in Zimbabwe to comply with the Government directive to suspend church services until we are sure that we are safe from Covid-19. Reports that some churches are holding clandestine services are not pleasant and we would want to urge them to comply so that they do not risk people to Covid-19. We should all play a part in reducing the possible spread of the virus,” he said.





Rev Mtata said churches should support and also extend financial support to the Government not only in the fight against coronavirus but also to help revive the economy. He said the church supported the revolution during the liberation struggle and would continue to do so that Zimbabweans will have a better life. Rev Mtata said it was incumbent upon the church to unite people and maintain peace in the country.



