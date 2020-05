LOCKDOWN : CHURCHES HOLDING SERVICES AT NIGHT

“We should also start considering assisting Government financially so that we revive the economy. The welfare of people is the responsibility of the church. It is possible and we must not be afraid. Zimbabwe Council of Churches was born in Gweru in 1964. Churches then rose up against racism and colonialism. The church should lead in unity. Everyone who is a Christian should drive the vision of the church to unite people. People are looking for a day and a place where they are called people of God and not identified by their political affiliation, race or tribes. It is incumbent upon the church to unite the people and provide that place,” he said. Sunday News