LOCKDOWN : 2 000 CARS IMPOUNDED

“As we are on lockdown level two, we have realised that there is a lot of defiance and motorists think the Covid-19 lockdown is for pedestrians only, not realising that whether you fly, you drive, you walk or sail, this virus can still affect you and you can be a carrier and infect others. It is worrying that people are disregarding the rules that have been set for their own safety. We therefore call upon motorists to abide by lockdown rules as well.”