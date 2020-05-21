KWEKWE LECTURER FOUND DEAD





A KWEKWE Polytechnic Mechanical Engineering Lecturer was found dead in his apartment in Msasa Park in Kwekwe on Monday.





Fellow tenants discovered Paul Charadza’s body after he had been missing for about 24 hours. Kwekwe Polytechnic Principal Mr Evans Musara confirmed the incident.





He said Mr Charadza was last seen when he reported for work on Friday.





“We are still in a state of shock. I personally last saw him on Friday when he came to the campus. He was fit and he had no signs of being unwell,” said Mr Musara, before referring further questions to the family.





Charadza’s uncle, Mr Joram Matina said the family was awaiting a post mortem to understand what happened.





” Although we are not saying there was foul play, we cannot rule out that factor totally. We await the results of post-mortem,” he said.









Police took Charadza’s body to Bulawayo for post-mortem and the results are expected tomorrow.





Mr Matina said the body was found with traces of blood on the mouth, nose, and eyes.





“There is nothing we can say for now and we have to wait for post-mortem results. But we have lost a figure in the family who was there for everyone. He was ready to assist anyone,” said Mr Matina.



