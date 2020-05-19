JOGGING NOW ALLOWED IN ZIM





THE MINISTRY of Health and Child Care has lifted the ban on jogging and other outdoor exercises during Covid-19 imposed lockdown.





Outdoor exercises and public gatherings were banned following the national lockdown order which was implemented to contain the spread of the disease.





The new statutory instrument gazetted on Sunday, provides for a limited relaxation of the lockdown conditions specified in Statutory Instrument 94 of 2020.





This follows an announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who extended the lockdown indefinitely promising to review its conditions fortnightly.





The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far in Zimbabwe has risen to 46 with four deaths. According to the new Statutory Instrument 110 of 2020, any person who fails to comply with the orders shall be guilty of an offence and liable to fine not exceeding level 12 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.





“The new order has a provision for outdoor exercise which means walking or jogging along a public thoroughfare, in public parks or other open public spaces where persons may walk or jog for exercise, or at a sporting or recreational establishment. This does not include gymnastic clubs,” read the document.





“Cycling, or walking or jogging along a public thoroughfare accompanied by one’s dog or dogs, in public parks or other open public spaces where persons may cycle, or walk or jog for exercise accompanied by one’s dog or dogs will also be allowed.”





The Ministry also said with effect from the yesterday, athletes competing in low-risk sports, together with their associated sport staff, shall be regarded as belonging to the class of Part IIIB.





The part applies to businesses in the formal commercial and industrial sector that are not essential services or are not businesses.



