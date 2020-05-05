INFANT KILLED IN INFERNO





AN eight-month-old baby was burnt to death at Cholo Farm in Beatrice on Tuesday after a family hut was gutted by fire, which also injured her two-year-old sibling.





According to police sources, the deceased’s parents, Mary Madhinga (28) and Willard Uladi (39), left their three children at their homestead going to work.





The eldest (eight-year-old) lit a fire in the kitchen and went to fetch some water, leaving her siblings behind.



