INFANT KILLED IN INFERNO

AN eight-month-old baby was burnt to death at Cholo Farm in Beatrice on Tuesday after a family hut was gutted by fire, which also injured her two-year-old sibling.
According to police sources, the deceased’s parents, Mary Madhinga (28) and Willard Uladi (39), left their three children at their homestead going to work.
The eldest (eight-year-old) lit a fire in the kitchen and went to fetch some water, leaving her siblings behind.
When she returned, she found the hut on fire with the infant already burnt to death. Newsday
