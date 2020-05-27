HECKLING ED IN PARLY NOW A CRIMINAL OFFENCE

Members of Parliament who fail to respect the President, the Chief Justice and heckle other legislators while in the Chamber will now face suspension after Parliament adopted new rules to censure errant lawmakers.





The new rules, adopted in the National Assembly on Tuesday will criminalise all disorderly conduct for legislators, compel all MPs to respect the President, Presiding officers by rising each time they walk in or leave the Chamber.





The development followed the adoption of new Standing Orders by the National Assembly, which contain a cocktail of measures to rein-in errant legislators.





The National Assembly adopted the regulations after Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi moved a motion for their acceptance.



