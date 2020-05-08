GOVT BARRED FROM DISBURSING FUNDS TO KHUPE FACTION





Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi has been blocked by the High Court from disbursing Z$7.5 million to the Khupe faction.





“The 1st (justice minister) and 2nd (finance minister) respondents be and are hereby interdicted, stopped and barred from disbursing the sum of $7,492,500 due to the applicant in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act or any other amount thereof, to any party other than the MDC Alliance,” an order by Justice Munangati-Manongwa.





MDC Alliance lawyers say the Supreme Court ruling was moot and therefore unenforceable.

Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu said: “That judgment will not be worth the paper it is written on not because the authority of the court is being disdained, but because the court speaks to an impossibility. It speaks to the past as though it spoke to the present. The proverbial horse has bolted. The company no longer has anyone to promote even with all the will in the world.





“There can now no longer be talk of Khupe. Khupe had her dismissal from the party formally noted, not least because she had been dismissed by the relevant party organ but because she had gone on to hold her own substantive congress, having contested the 2018 elections as leader of her own party.





“The idea that she can now pretend to be the leader of a rival political party, and claim by that circumstance entitlement to MPs voted under President Chamisa is preposterous.”





Ziyambi and his finance counterpart Mthuli Ncube have 10 days to file a notice of opposition to the final order being granted.



