GOOD SAMARITAN VANISHES WITH BABY





Police in Chiredzi are looking for a light-skinned woman believed to be in her 30s' who disappeared with a newly born baby girl at Chiredzi District Hospital on Sunday afternoon.





The woman played Good Samaritan by offering to carry Juliet Sibili (19)'s baby who had just been discharged from the maternity ward after giving birth on Tuesday last week.

Efforts to get a comment from Police spokesperson Charity Mazula were fruitless.





The Mirror is however reliably informed that the case has been reported and Chiredzi Police is investigating it under RRB 4285713.





Sources said that Sibili and her mother Kaishi Harurumu (43) of Village 6 Bangala under Chief Neromwe who are both ZCC members accepted the stranger's offer to carry the baby after she noticed a ZCC emblem on Sibili's clothes and said she also went to the same church. Sibili who gave birth by caesarean was weak after profuse bleeding and could obviously do with such help.





The three women proceeded from the hospital gate to ZCC Wellness Centre where Harurumu was staying while waiting for her daughter to give birth. Harurumu left Sibili and the stranger outside as she went in to bid farewell to people at the Centre. It was then that the 'Good Samaritan' told Sibili who was weak and sitting down that she wanted to see a relative at a nearby house and she went with the baby.





Harurumu came back but the Good Samaritan would not return from 2pm to 4pm and that is when a report was made to the Police.