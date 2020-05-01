GANG ROBS COUPLE, TAKE TURNS TO RAPE WOMAN





THREE machete-wielding robbers last Friday raided a Penhalonga house and robbed a couple of cash and household property worth $6 000, before taking turns to rape the woman.





The trio severely assaulted the man with a machete all over his body, before tying him with a rope.





After raping the helpless man’s wife (names withheld to protect the identity of the rape victim), the gang vanished into the darkness.





The three are still at large and the police are appealing to members of the public with information on the three suspects to contact their nearest police station. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.





“The three gained entry into the couple’s bedroom door through an unlocked door. One of them covered the man with a blanket and demanded money from him.





“The man surrendered $50 to them and told them that they had no money in the house. The three men heavily assaulted the couple,” said Inspector Kakohwa.





“After raping the woman, they blindfolded her. They then force-opened other rooms in the house and collected household property that include a Phillips DVD player, a silver gas tank, a Nokia cellphone and a Mobicell cellphone, among other goods. The items are all valued at $6 765,” said Inspector Kakohwa.





The couple reported the matter to the police and the woman was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for medical examinations.



