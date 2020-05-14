FOREX ACCOUNTS RAID ILLEGAL : HIGH COURT





The High Court has today declared invalid the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Exchange Control Directive No. R120/2018, which created FCA “nostro” accounts as distinctive from “RTGS” accounts, as it is unconstitutional.





The ruling comes after Penelope Douglas Stone from The Stone/Beattie Studio took CABS, RBZ and ministry of finance to court over a US$142 000 deposit in its building society’s account.





Justice Happias Zhou granted the application on the grounds that the RBZ decision was not legally and morally justified, to change the currency of a bank account by simply renaming it.



