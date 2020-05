EXPENSIVE, NOT FEASIBLE : EMPLOYERS ON MANDATORY CORONAVIRUS TESTING

“The cheapest quotation for tests is US$25 and the most expensive is US$100 (per person). Now for most companies that have not been operating, there would be no budget for this. While the idea is noble and business is sympathetic and would want to ensure employees and their families are safe, the cost is just beyond reach, unless government proposes to include the cost of testing in the $18 billion stimulus package they are proposing,” Murefu said.