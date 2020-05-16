ED OPENING TREACHEROUS AVENUE TO ARBITRARY RULE :CHAMISA





MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for extending the lockdown indefinitely.





Her said :"Indefinite extension of lockdown without cushioning measures for the vulnerable simply wrong and inappropriate.





Whereas measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are a necessity, we disagree with entrenching arbitrary rule under the guise of fighting the pandemic. We backed previous measures because they were time-specific. Indefinite extension changes the situation in a fundamental way.





Without consultation with us all, the indefinite extension of the lockdown opens a treacherous avenue to arbitrary rule. It indefinitely suspends the exercise of civil and political rights which are necessary checks and balances on the excesses of governmental power.



