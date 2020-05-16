ED OPENING TREACHEROUS AVENUE TO ARBITRARY RULE :CHAMISA

MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa has attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for extending the lockdown indefinitely.
Her said :"Indefinite extension of lockdown without cushioning measures for the vulnerable simply wrong and inappropriate.
Whereas measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are a necessity, we disagree with entrenching arbitrary rule under the guise of fighting the pandemic. We backed previous measures because they were time-specific. Indefinite extension changes the situation in a fundamental way.
Without consultation with us all, the indefinite extension of the lockdown opens a treacherous avenue to arbitrary rule. It indefinitely suspends the exercise of civil and political rights which are necessary checks and balances on the excesses of governmental power.
Most authoritarian regimes are now using COVID-19 situation as an stratagem to violate rights, abuse people, esp workers, informal traders & churches. Abuse & manipulation must be fought by all progressive citizens.The greater the oppression, the greater the determination."
