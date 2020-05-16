ED EXTENDS LOCKDOWN INDEFINITELY

Zimbabwe will continue the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.





In a video address at State House today, the President said Government was satisfied with the impact of the lockdown so far.





“Zimbabwe will, therefore, continue on the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period. We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it. This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for the various risk populations,” he said.



